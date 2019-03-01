English speaking: Myth versus reality

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Do you doubt your fluency in English? A new technique in attaining fluency and effective speaking skills has been introduced by Purushotham through his book ‘Myth VS Reality’. The book focuses on enabling readers to improve their speaking, writing and reading skills through the art of medication.

One of the techniques introduced is the ‘building memory palace’ by the use of mnemonics (memory aids). According to the author, memory palace is built on a person’s imagination.Eight-step medication tips have been introduced by the author, in which he believes practice improves creativity and also make a spiritual connection. The benefits of the medication include increased focus, improved memory, reduced anxiety and stress, reduced fatigue and immunity boost.

He also provides the reader with the research report from the National Library of Health where it is stated that even short-term medication training programme can provide measurable changes in the immune system of participants.

Though there are around 6,000 spoken languages in the world, the author believes the inherent difficulty in learning English is because of its baffling spelling system and grammar. The author says by thinking in single words such as ‘when and how’ will help one grow his or her vocabulary skills. For beginners who want to narrate a story can start by ‘narrating their day’.

The book encourages the reader to expand the horizon of their perspective through ‘horizon shifting’. The technique introduces two approaches including constructive controversy and lateral thinking. The author stresses upon the thought there is no universally agreed upon definition of what constitutes ‘spoken English’.