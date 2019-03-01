Oof! It’s hot

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram observed an increase in the number of patients suffering with chicken pox.

Local people collecting water from the catchment area of Neyyar Dam. The water level in the dam has reduced due to extreme heat conditionsVincent Pulickal

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With mercury levels rising by the day, heat-related diseases have started showing up in different parts of the city. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram observed an increase in the number of patients suffering with chicken pox.

"Around 20 cases were reported so far. Based on this, we have issued an alert against the outbreak of chicken pox. Unlike last year, it is also observed that measles which is highly contagious is spreading in the city. Usually, measles occur in children during the summer season, but it is also identified in the elderly. They need to take extra care," said Dr Indu PS, community disease specialist, Medical College.
As many as 30 cases of measles in children have been reported in SAT. "A child below 10 months from Vizhinjam area was admitted at SAT hospital. The disease begins with rashes along with fever and dry cough. If not treated it could turn fatal. Immunisation will help reduce the possibilities during the summer season," said Dr Preetha C, district medical officer, Thiruvananthapuram.

So far, there hasn't been any reported cases of sunburns in the city. However, as per the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), 619 chickenpox cases and 12 measles cases in adults were reported in Thiruvananthapuram district in February. Paediatricians in the city are recommending parents to give extra care to children especially below the age of three.

"Parents should insist children to drink water as they tend to fall sick easily due to dehydration. If you're planning to take them out, make sure that they are not much exposed to heat, keeping it maximum to three hours. Fungus infections are on the rise as sweat accumulates in wet and humid areas of the body.

Vacations will begin soon, yet it is important to give children a shower twice a day. Also, make them wear light cotton clothes," said K Santosh, paediatrician, Medical College. He added that cases of scabies have been reported in toddlers and the elderly at the Medical College. He also said there is a rise in measles among children below the age of 9 months and people above 15 years which is unusual.

According to reports by Medical College authorities, there is a 70 per cent increase in people affected by waterborne diseases. "Waterborne diseases including diarrhoea, jaundice, and typhoid. Drink only boiled water. Do not drink cool drinks from street side shops as you don't know the water source. Summer showers will soon begin. Also, diseases spread through mosquito including filariasis, malaria and dengue will also increase. Stagnant water sources near your houses should be cleared prior to the summer season," said Dr Indu PS.

Excess sun exposure can lead to severe headache, vomiting, increased heart rate or shallow breathing resulting in sunstroke. "People who work at construction sites usually face this risk," said
Dr K Santosh.

It's burning. Temperatures are soaring and Thiruvananthapuram is listed as one of the hottest cities in the state.  And, normal life is only getting tough with heat stress and humidity getting the better of people.
According to the Centre for Environment and Development officers, the climatic change is an after effect of the increase in the frequency and intensity of heat waves.

According to the data provided by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram witnessed an above normal temperature of 33.5 degree Celsius in the month of February."The temperature range is observed to have increased by 1.4 degree Celsius than the usual rating. Now the capital city is following a winter weather pattern and will observe a change from the first week of March. The city will experience easterly winds and rain resulting in the temperature falling in the coming days," said K Santosh, director, Indian Meteorological Department.Health experts have asked to watch out for water-borne diseases.

