Protect your pets this summer

By Express News Service

The winter is long gone and the sun has started shining with all its might. And in this sweltering summer heat, it is not only humans who have to bear the heat. The number of pets has burgeoned in the city, with animals from colder regions being taken in as pets. If due care is not given to these furry friends, there are chances they will suffer immensely. Heat strokes can even lead to death.

Senior veterinary surgeon of the Animal Husbandry department Dr Annie Varghese talks about the precautions pet owners need to take to ensure the furry beings are taken good care of. “With the animals being only capable of showing symptoms, owners have to ensure that they don't get affected by the heat,” said Annie.

“We perspire through our sweat glands. The number of sweat glands in animals is very less. And since they have a lot of fur, the heat from their body won't dissipate fast,” she said. Cats and dogs perspire through their tongues. Each type of animal has a different heat-releasing mechanism. “When affected by the heat, at first you will notice lethargy in the animals. Then you can see them drooling and panting. The tongue and the mucous membranes turn reddish. The normal colour of the mucous membrane is pink rosette, however, it will turn reddish from the heat. In dogs, you will notice a fan-shaped tongue thrust far outside and downward," Annie said. In the next stage, the animal becomes tired to such an extent that they won't be able to get up.