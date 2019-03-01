Rising temperatures a boon for household appliance stores in Thiruvanthapuram

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rising temperature has come as a boon for household appliance stores in the district with the sale of air conditioners, fans and coolers going up. According to the figures from a prominent appliances shop in the city, the sale of ACs in November 2018 was just 17. It increased to 134 in February 2019. The sale of fans was 50 in the month of November while in February it shot up to 74. The sales of air coolers have increased from one to 11.

According to Pittappillil Digipark assistant branch manager Jose Simon, the sale of appliances has increased this year. "The trend of people buying fan has reduced. With the newest technology and less power consumption, ACs have a lot of takers," says Jose.

The sale of the summer appliances starts by the month of March and end by May. Oxygen The Digital Shop branch manager Mathew P C said the sales of summer appliances usually increases with the festive season. "Here, sale peaks during Onam while it is Deepawali in other states. Over 75 per cent of the sale occurs during that period. But this year, the sale has started a bit early due to high temperature," said Mathew.

Offers lure in a lot of customers too. "Especially the people in Thiruvananthapuram buy appliances when the brands offer a gift with the product. But, this year not many customers are likely to wait till Onam. They may hit the market a little sooner," he adds.

For the same reason, most of the shops believe they can achieve the target a bit sooner this year. "Usually, the turnover during summer goes up to 2.5 crores. But this year, our target is 3 crore and we expect to achieve the same sooner," said a manager of a prominent appliance shop in the city. Online shopping sites are also on the fray. All major sites, including Amazon and Flipkart, have given the best summer offers of the year.