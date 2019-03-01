Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

This Gujarati sensation is shooting for the stars

The 29-year-old who hails from Jitodia, a village in Gujarat, has been participating in various shooting competitions for the past 12 years.

Published: 01st March 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I never miss the chance to visit Kerala. It has always been a beloved state. I have been visiting Thiruvananthapuram for the past six years consecutively,” said Lajja Goswami, a gold medalist in the 2015 International Shooting Competition 50-meter Rifle Prone event.Lajja was in the city to participate in the 12th All India Police Shooting Sports Championship.

The 29-year-old who hails from Jitodia, a village in Gujarat, has been participating in various shooting competitions for the past 12 years. “It all started when I enrolled as a cadet in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in my school. I was drawn to the rifle since my childhood. My dream came true when I joined the NCC,” said Lajja.  

Given that, the shooter says her journey was not so easy so far. “Nowadays, young shooters get the opportunity to be trained under good coaches,” she opined. “I didn’t get good training for the first four years which initially hindered my growth. I learnt watching videos of Anjali Bhagwat and Abhinav Bindra,” she said.

Later, however, she was lucky enough to be trained by national shooting coach Sunny Thomas in Pune. “He is one of the best coaches to have trained me. He was very supportive,” said Lajja.She later joined the Gujarat police and now is the brand ambassador for Gujarat state. She was the first sportswoman to be appointed as a police inspector in the Gujarat police cadre under the sports quota. She practices for eight hours every day.

“The Gujarat police is very supportive. I begin practice at 9 am till 5 pm every day,” said Lajja.
She is also very keen on grooming young shooting enthusiasts. “I want to teach the techniques I have learned and pass it on to the newcomers. “My long-term plan is to start a shooting academy,” she said.
Lajja has won the Raksha Mantri medal in the year 2009. The awards she has bagged internationally for 50-meter Rifle 3 Positions include silver in the Commonwealth Games 2010, silver in ISSF World Cup 2013 and bronze in Commonwealth Games 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp