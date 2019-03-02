Encroaching on walking space

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was once a time when the South gate of the Secretariat had been a place of expression. It was a meeting place of journalists, politicians and bureaucrats who met often to exchange ideas. This was 25 years ago and when strike pandals were not common. However, after the Nayanar rule, strike pandals soon started sprouting up, recollects D Babu Paul, former additional chief secretary. "Although a proposal was mooted to shift the pandals to Shanghumugham beach, it has not materialised so far. Agitators are continuing to protest in front of the Secretariat."

The protestors are posing a challenge for pedestrians who use the route daily. With the walkway encroached by agitators, pedestrians are forced to walk on the busy roads.



Though the make-shift tents were removed by the City Corporation on February 18 prior to the Attukal Pongala, the protestors have not yet moved from the spot.

The protestors include empanelled bus conductors who were temporarily sacked from the KSRTC. Sreejith who has been protesting for more than two years demanding justice for his brother is yet another person who is continuing with his protest. “It was a very insensitive act to remove our pandals. Now, due to the sweltering heat, we are unable to sit here without any shade,” said Jeena K J, empanelled bus conductor who lost her job.

The agitators themselves had identified the prime spots, in the absence of a designated area for holding such demonstrations, like Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The Confederation of Residents Association (CONFRA) had put forward a proposal to remove the pandals set up in front the Secretariat. “The agitators are of the opinion that their pleas will heard only if they protest in front of the Secretariat. The authorities should take strict against those violating the rules. We also plan to file a contempt of court,” said Sasidharan Nair, general secretary, CONFRA.

However, speaking on this Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar said people who want to protest should seek prior permission from the police. "We are not against people protesting, but they should seek prior permission," she said.