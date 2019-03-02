First transit camp at Kazhakootam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first transit camp complex for the Sabarimala pilgrims in the state will come up soon at the 1,000-year-old Mahadeva Temple, Kazhakootam. The state government has allotted Rs 10 crore for it. This will be the first among a chain of transit camps that are planned across the state. The idea was mooted by the Tourism and Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The facilities included an amenity centre, 'annadana mandapam' where 350 people can have food at a time, locker facility, guest rooms, laundry area, prepaid counters for booking puja and prasadom, parking lots, modern kitchen, an auditorium for 700 people, open stage and wifi facility.

Along with the two-storeyed transit camp building, an open-air auditorium will also be built. The building will be built in a traditional model. A lower garden and grasslands re also on the cards. A budget of Rs 46 lakh has also been allocated for the renovation of the temple pond.

Considering the need for adequate sanitation facilities, a toilet complex will be built outside the temple fence. The transit camp can also be used as a wedding hall and other purposes during the non-pilgrimage season.

The first phase will be inaugurated by the Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Saturday. VK Prasanth, mayor, City Corporation, A Padmakumar, president, Travancore Devaswom Board, M Rajagopalan, and chairman, Kerala Dewasaom Recruitment Board will take part in the function.