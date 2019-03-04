Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attam: Keeping Kerala's traditional flame alive

A graduate in Kerala Nadanam, Rejith believes that traditional dance forms like mudiyettu are not understood by common people.

Rejith with members of the academy

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Academy For Theatre Training and Martial Arts (ATTAM), Aruvikkara, a dance training centre, is doing its bit to revive the traditional arts. Rejith V, director of the centre says that religious art forms including Mudiyett, Sarpam Thullal and Theyyam are dying in Kerala. 

"Religious art forms are dying out along with indigenous tribal art forms. We are a group of artists from different art backgrounds including music, photography, dance and theatre. It was our dream to teach all of these under one single umbrella which is why we started ATTAM," said Rejith V.

Rejith V has helped a number of students over the years. "I trained students from National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) who participated in the University Youth Festival. I specifically created a tribal dance for them. Their performance was well-appreciated," said Rejith V.

'Theyyam', a ritualistic art form fostered and handed over through generations in Hindu families have now lost its value, he said. Raktha Chamundi, Kari Chamundi, Muchilottu Bhagavathi, Wayanadu Kulaven, Gulikan and Pottan are taught under him. "Women are not allowed to perform theyyam in temples. Here, we are providing them with a platform to learn theyyam and perform the same in public places.  Sarpam Thullal or Nagakalam Pattu is another ritual artwork taught and performed to appease the snake gods. For the final performance, we draw Nagakalam and set up a 'Kaavu' as a background to create the mood of the art form," said Renjith V.

A graduate in Kerala Nadanam, Rejith believes that traditional dance forms like mudiyettu are not understood by common people. "The art form is rooted in a mythological tale between Kali and Darika. In most of the cases, people don't understand the story hence lack the feel too. We try to add a contemporary creative touch to it while conserving the traditional value it holds. The effort is to make people understand each mudra and each gesture," saidd Rejith.

