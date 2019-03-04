Tribal eviction: 99 per cent of Thiruvananthapuram's forest dwellers unaware about developments

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Till recently, tribals have been leading a largely peaceful life, protected by the Forest Rights Act, providing them with rights to use forest resources for livelihood while ensuring the protection of biodiversity. However, the recent Supreme Court order to evict occupants of forest lands who failed to make a successful claim for tenure under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, has come out like a bolt from the blue for the forest dwellers.

Though the order has been stayed by the division bench, it has brought to light the dilemma of reconciling unforfeitable tribal rights with biodiversity conservation. Adding to the plight is that more than 99 per cent of the forest dwellers who reside in the pristine forest of the capital city are yet to know about the developments.

The Supreme Court order on eviction is expected to affect 894 tribal families in the state, although the district level figures are unavailable. According to P Pugazhendi, Director of Scheduled Tribes Development Department the list of tribes who are not eligible to stay in the forest according to the Forest Rights Act will be ready in two weeks' time. The list of rejected proposals of the same will also be made available.

'Thiruvananthapuram Express' visited the Muttamoodu settlement in Vithura panchayath and spoke to a cross-section of tribals in the settlement to know their response. The tribals whose lives revolve around the forest and forest produce, drinking water from streams, living a life close to nature and traditional methods of healing, were unaware of the developments. Majority of the tribals in the district are Kani tribes. “Coming out from the habitat and mingling with people outside world is unthinkable for us,” said 86-year-old Mathi Kani.

Though they don't have enough comforts and live amidst dangers, the song of the river and the wind give them sound sleep. They are very accustomed to using a bow and arrow to protect themselves from wild animals. The fence provided by the government is of no use. “The elephants know how to manoeuvre their way around the fenced area. Sometimes, they fell trees over the fence to reach the settlement area,” she said. The tribes scare pigs and elephants using a bow. “Last week eleven wild elephants crossed the fence. It took hours of efforts by our men to scare the elephants using the bow,” she adds.

Mathi Kani who lost her husband 20 years ago lives with her daughter at Muttamoodu settlement in Vithura panchayath. “My husband passed away from an incurable disease," says the mother of six. Only three of her children are alive now.

Though she is eligible for pension, she has not been receiving the amount for the past six months. “I have not yet inquired about the delay in receiving the pension. I have a problem with my eyesight. I need someone to accompany me,” she said.

Most of the tribals can read or write. They are not aware of the Forest Right Act of 2016 nor the Supreme court order of February 13 neither the stay order. 70-year-old Madhavan Kani who hails from the same settlement is living in the forest with his wife Saroja in an adivasi kudi, which is his only possession. They are yet to receive a proper home as promised by the government. “We have already submitted a letter to the Vithura panchayath three months ago. We are yet to receive a response from the government,” he said.

He says the profit from the agricultural yield is very less. “The wild pig and elephants destroy our produce,” he said. They go to Vithura to purchase grocery. “However, we are employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme work which is a blessing for us,” he said. Most of the tribals in the settlement have possession certificates but no ownership documents. “The letter for receiving ownership has been rejected by the government. They are not ready to listen to us. It is only during elections the representatives show up,” he said.