Aerobic bins to ensure Thiruvananthapuram is litter-free

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though several decentralised waste management models have been introduced to tackle both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, it has failed to achieve the desired results. To tackle the situation further, the Corporation will soon install 100 portable aerobic bins in public places across the city. The Corporation had already installed more than 200 aerobic bins at 17 places in the city. Majority of the bins, aimed at treating waste directly generated from households, are non-functional owing to technical glitches and lack of maintenance.

Taking this into consideration, the Corporation has decided to set up portable aerobic bins which can be easily assembled and installed at a particular place. The health wing of the corporation is also considering mobile models of aerobic bins which can be easily shifted from one place to another. “ We had installed 60 portable aerobic bins in different parts of the city.

It is only through segregated collection and treatment of waste that the city can achieve the waste-free goal. Places are being identified to set up the portable aerobic bins and will be implemented in a month,” said Mayor V K Prasanth. He also added that the portable bins can be installed at festival venues.

A meeting in this regard has been called on March 7 by the Mayor to discuss the installation of the project. The officers are also planning to hold discussions with the public and the private sector companies to make more portable bins available in the city.

Awareness drives to address the issue of plastic and e-waste are being conducted, which is garnering good response. T Alexander, health supervisor, Corporation said the bins are being introduced where there are space constraints to run home composting methods.