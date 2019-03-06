Anayatha Kanal: Thiruvananthapuram school children publishes short story collection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the generation of social media and gaming, here are eleven girls and two boys from Pattom St Mary's Higher Secondary school who are making a difference. They have come up with a book titled 'Anayatha Kanal', a look at various emotions. According to Binny Sahiti, editor and teacher, the book is a reminder on the need for benevolence. "Through their book, the children are raising questions relating to society,” said Binny.

He says there are several promising writers among the new generation. "Such opportunities will prompt them to write more," he said. 'Anayatha Kanal’ is a collection of 15 short stories written by 13 children studying from class VIII to XII. School Arts club secretary Shifana's short story in 'Anayatha Kanal' revolves around mothers' love. Divya's 'Adaratha Sowhridham' and Jyothi's 'Varikkapalvu' and Alex's 'Jeevanulla Mutthu' addressing relevant issues.

According to school principal Fr CC John, the book is the result of initiatives by the school encouraging children to write. "Literature comes from imagination. It comes through voracious reading. 'Anayatha Kanal' is the fourth book being published by children from the school. 'Kannikoythu', 'Jalamarmaram' and 'Otta Maram Natta Penkutty' are the other books which were published by students of the school," he said.

The book is a result of the ‘Ezhuthukootam’ initiative commenced in the school two years ago encouraging children to write. The Round Table Conference organised by State Public Relations Department for the children was also held. "In the round table conference, the senior writers encouraged students to write poem and short stories. Their exposure to this project provided them with the inspiration to write the book" said John.

According to Binny, 'Anayatha Kanal' is written from the small experiences of the children but their opinions have surprised the teachers. The book was released on Feb 21 on International Mother Tongue Day and published by Sahithi Thiruvananthapuram.