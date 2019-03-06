Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Blending cultures through Yoga asanas

The idea is to introduce the healing elements of yoga amongst the South Koreans.

Published: 06th March 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Korean Yoga Federation secretary Ji Hee Kim with president Seung- Hwang Lee who was in the city  Vincent Pulickal

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If everything goes well, South Korea and Kerala might forge a bond in yoga. The office bearers of the Korean Yoga Federation are here in the city to pursue the prospects of Kerala being an integral player in teaching yoga in South Korea. A team of delegates has arrived in the city and hopes to initiate talks with the state government on the possibilities of Kerala's participation in teaching yoga to South Koreans. 

Ji Hee Kim, secretary, Korean Yoga Federation and Seung-Hwan Lee, president of the federation and also the vice-president of Asian Yoga Federation is in the city along with other officials as part of the initiating talks with the government. The duo was in the capital city last year as part of the eighth edition of the Asian Yoga Championship. It was the zeal showed by Keralites in adapting yoga into their lifestyle that set the idea of such a partnership in motion.  

"Last time, when we visited Kerala, we were impressed by the people here, of how they had adapted yoga and meditation into their lives. So we wanted to introduce the culture of yoga and Ayurveda to South Korea," says Ji Hee Kim who has found her inner peace through yoga. "The people here do Ayurveda, yoga, and meditation as a habit. It is an integral part of their life, like they take a meal or tea. In Korea, it has more of a fitness element to it," she says. 

The idea is to introduce the healing elements of yoga amongst the South Koreans. "The people in Korea lead a very stressful and competitive life. So we thought of introducing the healing elements of yoga," Kim adds. "We are here to promote yoga, Ayurveda and meditation to Korea. If we bring our business here, it will help the state as well," Lee chips in.

Yoga arrived in South Korea 40 years ago. But it has only become popular in the past 15 years. Sports yoga is being taught in schools in South Korea, in the middle school and high school, while yoga as a means to fitness has become popular amongst the youngsters. With the boom in the economy, the Koreans lead a stressful life, Kim says.

 "The people work really hard, like 12 hours a day. And they don't have much time to work out. They need to exercise to keep themselves healthy and need an avenue to relieve their stress. And yoga can help," says Ji Hee Kim. At a time when Korea is battling pollution due to fine dust, Kim feels yoga is the best solution. 

"The fine dust pollution is such that it is not advisable to rely on any kind of outdoor sports activities. Yoga is the best in terms of indoor sports," she adds.The members of the Yoga Association of Kerala are elated at the prospects of this possible yoga connection. 

"This is the first time that a foreign country has approached us to help them in teaching yoga. This is great news and that they approached Kerala for this implies our state is making giant strides in the field of yoga," says advocate Balachandran, president, Yoga Association of Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga Korean Yoga Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp