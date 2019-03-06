Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rs 4 crore allotted for modern seafood processing unit

The government will also mobilise Rs 7.94 crore from the Ockhi relief fund for purchasing 120 FRP boats for fisherfolks affected by the cyclone.

fishing boats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   The state government has decided to grant Rs 4 crore for constructing a modern seafood processing unit and marketing centre at Vizhinjam harbour area as part of the welfare of fishermen affected by Ockhi cyclone. The fund has been sanctioned from Ockhi relief fund. The government will also mobilise Rs 7.94 crore from the Ockhi relief fund for purchasing 120 FRP boats for fisherfolks affected by the cyclone.

The government will provide three cents or a maximum of five cents to flood victims whose residences are found in puramboke land. The government will identify suitable government land near the affected area. The government will also grant Rs 4 lakh each to the families for constructing new houses. If the puramboke land is not identified, then a maximum of Rs 6 lakh will be granted to the affected people.

Premkumar to be CEO of ASAP

The cabinet has decided to post V R Premkumar, Higher Secondary Education director, as CEO of Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP). The Cabinet has also decided to grant benefits to ornamental fish farmers who were badly affected in the floods. The government has decided to post A Jyothi Krishnakumar, wife of late jawan C Ratheesh, a Mattannur native shot dead by terrorists at Jammu and Kashmir, in General Administration Dept as assistant considering it a special case.

