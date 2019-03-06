Sports expo to begin in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A first-of-its-kind three-day International Sports Expo ‘SportX Kerala-2019’ will be held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium from Thursday. It will showcase a wide range of products of more than 100 leading manufacturers of sports goods and fitness equipment. The expo will be inaugurated by Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs, E P Jayarajan at 9.30 am.

It is being organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs in association with Indian Exhibition Services. Sanjayan Kumar, director, Sports and Youth Affairs said the expo will offer the public a vivid idea about the reigning trends in modern sports, by bringing together brands, experts and consumers, by displaying a wide array of products of leading sports, fitness and wellness industry.

The exhibits include sports goods and accessories, fitness, rehabilitation and adventure sports equipment, toys, games, gaming devices and beauty products. Panel discussions on ‘Sports Infrastructure’, ‘Sports Training-Modern Trends’ and ‘CSR in Sports’ will be held. There will also be sessions on ‘Startups in Sports’ and ‘Sports Marketing’ on March 8.