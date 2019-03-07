ClimateLaunchpad: A platform to grow sustainable ideas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Providing an opportunity to budding entrepreneurs in the state, SUSTERA foundation, ATREE-CERC and Climate Studio are collaborating with ClimateLaunchpad to create a platform for green-tech innovators from Kerala.

ClimateLaunchpad is the world's largest competition for green business ideas. Present in more than 45 countries, including India from 2018, ClimateLaunchpad is part of the entrepreneurship offerings of EIT Climate-KIC, a European knowledge and innovation community, working to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon economy.

Climate change needs to be tackled by innovative solutions. The programme is for those with an idea that can have a fast scalable impact to a sustainable future. “This competition encourages green ideas as solutions towards climate change. We encourage change-makers in Kerala to participate in the programme. The best idea will be made into a reality,” said Sanju Soman, Global School ambassador, UNSDSN.

The competition will focus on innovations in renewable energy, energy efficiency, food and agriculture, water, transportation and industrial technology. The opportunity will provide fast-track mentorship and resources to make the idea viable. A network of climate/clean-tech mentors and entrepreneurs will coach the participants intensively, making sure they have a quality business pitch ready.It has been launched in 13 states across India to scout clean-tech talent and help them develop their sustainable ideas into global businesses.