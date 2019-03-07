Illegal racing, bike stunting on the rise in Thiruvananthapuram

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Performing bike stunts and illegal racing on two-wheelers have become a menace - It adds to the rising death statistics due to fatal road accidents. Although the city police have regularly checked for offenders in areas like Kowdiar and Shangumugham which are hotspots for such activities, the attempt has not been successful.

The gravity of the situation can be gathered from incidents that arose in the city in the previous years. In 2015, 20-year-old Thesni Basheer was mowed down by a jeep at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram. Illegal racing, which begins in the evening and stretches late into nightfall is a threat to the lives of the pedestrians. More people are participating in these races as they receive hefty cash prizes.

ADGP Manoj Abraham said, “Although we are trying to control the situation, we cannot eliminate it completely unless proper awareness is given from college itself.” He also added that they are trying to work with parents so that stunt performances and bike racing are not attempted in colleges. “Often parents give their wards suicidal poison in the form of bikes and cars before they attain the age of 18. This is the prime reason why accidents are on the rise.”

Talking about reckless driving culture, the ADGP added that the professional stunt performers often do stunts with appropriate gears after training. But most are unprofessional youngsters who perform stunts which become fatal at the end. Parental counselling should be stressed upon so that such situations don't occur in future. After gathering at common hotspots, these bikers perform death-defying stunts.

Illegal modifications

More than 2,000 cases of illegal and aftermarket headlamps were reported in the state. “This decision was taken by the motor vehicle department because of the increasing number of accidents that occurred at night, primarily due to the glare from oncoming cars with powerful headlamps and the public complaints that have been received by the department," said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport commissioner. Under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the offender will have to serve imprisonment for more than six months or with a fine which may amount to Rs 2,000 or both.

Warning

Bike stunts and illegal racing are increasing in the city. Youngsters are currently trying to imitate bike stunts which are usually performed by professional stuntmen, thereby creating a threat to their lives and pedestrians. Professional bikers who perform stunts stress on the need to be safe while doing stunts