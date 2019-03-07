Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Second multi-level car parking facility to come up in Thiruvananthapuram

The City Corporation has laid the foundation stone for constructing the second multi-level car parking facility at Putharikandam.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation has laid the foundation stone for constructing the second multi-level car parking facility at Putharikandam. The I12 crore project is the largest parking lot among the three proposed multi-level car parking projects in the city. The six-storeyed parking facility at Putharikandam will offer parking space to 210 cars and 240 two-wheelers.

Mayor V K Prasanth laid the foundation stone for the project. The foundation stone of the first multi-level car parking, proposed at I5.64 crore, was laid by the Local Self Government minister A C Moideen at the Corporation's main office last month. It will have space to park 102 cars for which the local body has proposed a seven-storeyed parking facility. Proposal for the third multi-level parking facility at the Medical College premises has received technical sanction. Tender process is underway.

Putharikandam currently contains parking space for about 100 cars. Post the launch of the multi-level car parking project, it can accommodate 210 cars and 240 bikes. The parking lot will be constructed as two separate blocks-a six and two-storeyed block. The construction of the project will be completed in a year, said the Mayor. The projects are being constructed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The construction has been assigned to Sieger Spintech Equipment Private Ltd. The Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for 10 years has also been granted at I 3.82 crore for the parking facility at Putharikkandam.  

