A walk in the night - safe for now

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three minutes more for the clock to strike 11 pm. The lights at the East Fort bus stand are turned off after 10.30 pm - the 'Lights out' hour. Women were nowhere to be found on the nearby premises. Food delivery boys were seen in abundance. The shopkeepers at the East Fort bus stand were packing up and closing their shops.

A man was seen arguing with a shabbily dressed woman who had made the bus stand corner her night shelter. Later a shopkeeper who closes his shop by 12 said the woman used to be a sex worker but has left the profession since the last year.

"This is a usual thing, they fight often. She is here for more than 15 years," said the shopkeeper.

The shabbily dressed woman was ready to talk. She thought it would be wise for girls to leave the place as soon as possible. "This place is not safe even during day time," she reminded.

Despite the darkness, there was no policemen in the area. According to the shopkeeper, there are no buses available from East Fort after 10.40 pm. "I usually ask people not to remain in the bus stand after 10.30 pm, especially girls. They will be mistaken for sex workers," he said. "After 12, more sex workers come to the bus stand," he said.

By 11.30 pm three girls came to the bus stop. They stopped for a small conversation. During the conversation, they said they are civil service aspirants. "We often go out with friends at this time. Not many people stare when we're in a vehicle. Drunkards often approach us," said one of them. At 12, the concerned shopkeeper warned, "It is not wise to stand here. As there are no buses, policemen will be unavailable in case of an emergency."