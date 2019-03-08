No cause for capital concern

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

The unfamiliarity of the sight of women at night

A walk from Sasthamangalam - Vellayambalam. It's 9.45 pm and the Sasthamangalam- Vellayambalam road is almost deserted with few vehicles on the road. But one does not have to worry about the safety and security as this stretch is completely secure.

Roadside eateries are open, most people are amid conversation. Doubtful looks and weird smiles do come across one's way albeit nothing uncomfortable. Street lights are out but those from shops and apartments light the road. By the time one is halfway home, one is subjected to a 100 stares. Two autorickshaws stop to enquire if a ride is required. They leave, sensing disinterest. Although nightlife is catching up in the city, many didn't seem to appreciate a woman to walk at that time of the night.

A journey from Sasthamangalam to Statue. It's 10.30 pm. Barring a handful of roadside eateries and food vendors, most of the shops are closed. Few vehicles are seen plying on the road.

Statue Junction - A busy hub of protests during the day. At 10. 45 pm, there were two-three groups of agitators spending the night. Some of the empanelled conductors who were present as part of their indefinite strike enquired as to why a certain woman chose to stand at the junction during the earlyhours. Police patrol was unseen. The atmosphere was uneventful with the exception of stares and occasional comments.

Attakulangara - a lively junction at night in the capital. At 11.15 pm the place was well-lit with various shops being open. Passersby are wary watching a woman walk by. Men stared, however none chose to approach. A group of drunkards amid conversation enjoyed the street food. They seemed bothered about the woman's presence. No sight of police vans.

Thampanoor Bus Station - like daytime, the place is vibrant during the night. At 11.30 pm, seeing a lone woman, people and auto-drivers were animatedly conversing. She was not approached. Auto-rickshaws slowed down offering her rides. Other vehicles, cars and bikes included, slowed down, with questioning looks and odd comments. Nevertheless, none made women uncomfortable.

Meanwhile two girls were seen travelling in a scooty towards Thampanoor. Other than the duo, no other girls were seen in this stretch after 11.30 pm. A police patrolling van was spotted on its rounds from Thampanoor to East Fort.

The city seemed rather calm after 10 pm. As people are familiar with the sight of only sex workers after a certain time at night, they have reservations when they see women passengers at the same time. Looks like night life is not far away.