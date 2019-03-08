Women shed inhibitions, more come forward to report crimes: Police

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is no reprise for crimes against women in the district. The data by the city police indicate an increase in violence against women between March 2018 to Feb 2019. According to the police, there is an alarming increase in rape cases with at least 97 cases reported in the district alone.

Crimes against girls are also not a few, with at least 44 cases being registered through the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. At least 19 cases of domestic violence have been reported.

Meanwhile, 11 cases of kidnapping have been reported in the district.

However, in a major relief, dowry-related crimes have reduced in the district, while the number of child-marriages has come down.

The silver lining, according to Aadhithya R, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, more women are shedding their inhibitions and coming forward to report the crimes. “Awareness is also high nowadays as several programmes on women safety are being initiated. This is probably why women are reporting the crimes, whether it be cyber-related crimes or domestic violence. This shows women are becoming more empowered,” said Aadhithya.

He also said the sexual offence crimes are being reported frequently. “Earlier, women were scared to talk about sexual harassment in work places, especially because they had the fear of losing their jobs,” says Aadhithya. “The awareness created by the police and other organisations are helping fight the violence,” he said.

Also, there is an increase in the number of cyber crimes being reported in the district. Abuse through mobile phones, abuse on social media and emails, creating fake Facebook profiles are also on the rise. Cyber cell officers, receive at least 50-100 cyber complaints every day. More than 50 per cent of the victims are women. “We are generating awareness among women and residential associations to ensure women don’t become victims of cyber abuse,” said Aadhitya. He stressed the need for women to act wisely for their safety.