Thiruvananthapuram traffic: Festivities leave commuters in the lurch

For as long as the offering, procession or a particular function on a roadside stage happens, commuters will have to wait for a long time in jam-packed roads or take an extremely longer diversion.

Published: 09th March 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the festival season approaching, the roads have become busier and the traffic more hectic. On Friday alone, traffic jams were reported in the city in various locations, including Vellayambalam, because of the celebrations extending to the roads.

For as long as the offering, procession or a particular function on a roadside stage happens, commuters will have to wait for a long time in jam-packed roads or take an extremely longer diversion. Though permission from local bodies is required to hold functions on roads and there are expected standards to be followed, some go as far as to build structures which come half way to the road in blatant violation of rules, obstructing traffic. While most give a miss to requesting permission, some get a namesake permission and stretch them to the limits.

Mayor V K Prasanth admitted there is violation of rules, however, he added since it is a social event, no actions are initiated against the violators. “Before doing anything on the road, permission should be taken from the Corporation as well as the police. We encourage them to do so before organising any event,” he said.The noise pollution element is also high. The festival season would mean loudspeakers lined up on the side of roads with music blasting off in high volume enough to give people a weak heart if they go near them.  Sanction is necessary to set up speakers and there is a time limit to it.

However, as one leaves the city and travels to the interiors, speakers will be blasting off at least till 1 am.
A DySP-level officer, while acknowledging the limitations of apprehending violators in such cases, said “We do not let any function to happen on road or roadside, unless there is a suitable diversion available and even then blocking roads for a long time is unacceptable and we at least ensure partial traffic flow. In case of mike permission, violations do occur rampantly and we take them into custody. This happens especially in the rural areas. Increasing the sound level at night is a common trend seen when the festivities reach its peak.”

TAGS
Thiruvananathapuram traffic

Comments

