Senior varsity top brass at a major crossroads

Earlier, the UDF Government had extended the retirement age from 56 to 60. However, the state government again reduced the age from 60 to 56 through an ordinance.

The Kerala University campus at Karyavattom (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government made the appointments of top posts in nine universities in the state on a contract basis for four years and decided to remove the staffs who exceeded the age of 56, the jobs of many staffs who helm these positions will be lost.  

Recently, Governor P Sathasivam approved an ordinance in this regard for the plum posts of Registrar, Controller of Examinations and Finance Officer of universities, including MG University, Kannur University, CUSAT, KTU and Calicut university.

Sources said the M R Unni, Registrar of MG University, Controller Thomas John Mambra, Finance Officer Abraham J Puthumana; Balachandran Keezhoth, Registrar of Kannur University, Controller S Pradeep Kumar and staffs of Cusat, KTU and Calicut University will have to be removed from the post. As many as 10 staffs are working on these posts at various universities. Of these, three of them had been working at these posts for more than 15 years.

The tenure of Vice-Chancellors and Pro-Vice Chancellors are also four years.  When Express contacted Pradeep Kumar, he was not willing to comment on the issue. Earlier, the UDF Government had extended the retirement age from 56 to 60. However, the state government again reduced the age from 60 to 56 through an ordinance.

The appointments for the post of Registrar, Controller of Examinations and Finance Officers are being made by the respective university syndicates. However, the ordinance has given a nod that the syndicate could continue to make new appointments at these posts.

