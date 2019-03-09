She corridor: An uncertain  stretch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'A safe pathway for all', was how the corporation envisaged the project. The she corridor was one among several ambitious projects of the Corporation - turning a corridor in the city to a women-friendly one. The model stretch was envisioned to be set up from the Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud to the GHSS Cotton Hill, thereby turning one of the busiest of stretches in the city into a women-friendly one.

The project was announced last year and was replete with a host of facilities such as camera surveillance, covered pathway, nursing stations, bus stop, napkin vending machines, seating facilities, walls draped with the graffiti about the success stories of women and such. But now it lies entangled in a web of uncertainties, with the Corporation maintaining that the PWD is yet to give a sanction while the department alleges that it is clueless about such a project. The project is yet to take off, even after the governmental sanction for the fund.

"We are yet to get a sanction from the PWD regarding this. There is a covered footpath as part of the project and the PWD hasn't accorded sanction for that. We had submitted the proposal seeking permission long back. They have neither rejected nor approved the proposal," said Cyril S M, corporation executive engineer and the implementing officer of the project.

The officers attached to the PWD department maintained that they are yet to be informed of such a project. "We are yet to receive a project proposal regarding this. Only if they submit their proposal can we inspect the site and then decide. Any construction that doesn't obstruct traffic and the movement of the pedestrian will be sanctioned. But they are yet to approach us," a top PWD officer said.

Replying to the PWD department, Cyril said the proposal was submitted long back and that the PWD gave consent for one project but is yet to give their consent for the second one. "We received permission to set up the handrails and the bus shelter. The project has two work within it. One comprises setting up of cameras, covered footpath, solar panels, and a bus shelter in the stretch from Bakery junction to the school. The other one involves setting up of she-toilets, a napkin vending machine, and feeding rooms. There a slight progress in the latter. We submitted the site plan and they are yet to visit the site and consider the former," he said.

A total of C2 crore was earmarked for the 'she-corridor' project. "The idea was to turn the stretch which connects two major girls-only institutions into women-friendly ones. A women's corridor will ensure the safety of the women. It ought to be implemented everywhere, not just here. It is sad the sanction is getting delayed," said deputy mayor Rakhi Ravikumar.