Solar panel roofs to be a reality soon in various government institutions

Institutions such as the Legislative Assembly, Thampanoor railway station, Public library, Government Women's college and Reserve bank of India have already been identified for the purpose.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has planned to set up solar panel roofs at various government institutions (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under the Smart City project, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has planned to set up solar panel roofs at various government institutions identified by the Corporation in the city. The estimated cost of the project is C5 crore. Government institutions such as the Legislative Assembly, Thampanoor railway station, Public library, Government Women's college and Reserve bank of India have already been identified for the purpose.

After a meeting with the concerned authorities, the solar panels will be set up. “We have proposed many projects for the development of the city which comprises energy conservation projects such as solar panels and e-autos,” said Mayor V K Prasanth. 

The list of the institutions were prepared after the Smart City project management consultant IPE visited more than 50 institutions. The Corporation initially considered making three places sustainable. The Corporation office, which already has a solar roof, was one of the identified places.

“Setting up solar panels in government institutions is more profitable and helps in saving energy. The sustainable energy can be used by the institutions without having to rely on batteries which do not last long,” said Prasanth.

