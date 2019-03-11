Cattle egret has made its presence in city areas: Ornithologist Susanth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fancy turning your home into a bird haven this summer? One bustling with birding activity, where bulbuls, magpies, robins, and mynas cackle in abandon?

The cruel summer is taking its toll on the avian species. With water bodies drying up and mercury climbing at a faster pace, birds are one of the most affected in the animal kingdom. This summer season, one can easily aid the winged beauties by keeping bird baths in house compounds thereby bring in a slice of the wild into your home.

Rising temperatures and climatic changes have made perceptible changes in the habits of the birds, according to bird watchers and ornithologists. Many birds have shown myriad ways of adapting to the summer, according to ornithologist C Susanth. "For instance, the pond heron is normally seen near water bodies. But for the past two years, we have been seeing it in our neighbourhood, sometimes as early as December. This is because of the heat,” said Susanth, founder of the birding group Warblers and Waders. The same change is seen in the case of white-throated kingfisher. "Even the cattle egret has made its presence in our city areas, near garbage heaps, unlike earlier," he said.

Birds have started building their nests ahead of their normal breeding season. "Woodpeckers, parakeets, barbets began nesting early and the birdlings have hatched. This could be a mechanism to beat the heat. They might be confused with the early onset of the summer. Normally the hatching occurs in the end of March," he said.

The ideal way to help the avian species beat the heat is by keeping bird baths in your house compound, according to birders. “It is a difficult season as far as the birds are considered, although they are getting adapted. We aren’t seeing a death rate in the birds, but we have encountered birdling deaths due to dehydration," Susanth says.

A bowl of water can help the birds a great deal in coping with the temperature rise. All one needs to ensure is to change the water on a daily basis. Moreover, keeping the bowl at a height of around four or five feet will ensure that the birds feel safer, with them being able to escape and fly away if they feel threatened. This is ideal for homes having cats as pets, says the birder. "Water can be kept in earthen pots which ensures that it is cool. It needs to be changed daily as the birds may take a bath, thereby contaminating it,” says Susanth. The water bowl needs to be wide, but it shouldn’t have much depth.

“Even if predatory birds are to arrive, the smaller ones will move away and come back later. Keeping bird baths is the right way to help birds,” says Susanth.