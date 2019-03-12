Blowing in ‘The Wind Quartet’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tune into centuries-old music trickling from wind instruments as the group 'The Wind Quartet' of the Symphony Orchestra of India performs in the city on Saturday. Musical compositions by Western Classical legends such as Mozart, Johann Sebastian Bach, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Antonio Vivaldi, Scott Joplin will be played.

The concert is being organised by the Trivandrum Centre for Performing Arts (TCPA) in joint collaboration with the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA). The line-up comprises Aigerim Beisembekova on flute, Al-Farabi Bakhtiyarov on oboe, Ruslan Galilov on clarinet and Alpamys Bissengaliyev on saxophone.

If 'The Wind Quartet' provides a grand treat with wind instruments in the month of March, then it is music concocted using string instruments in April and a jazz band in the month of May. “The NCPA is considered to be one of the best cultural institutions in the country. As an organisation, we are also trying to grow in those lines. This collaboration is set to continue until May and we are thinking of bringing a jazz session also into the city. And the cultural scene is changing,” said Shereen Benjamin, centre head, TCPA. The concert will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 7 pm.