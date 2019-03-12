Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

C-DIT Registrar’s extension: Ramesh alleges political patronage

C-DIT designs campaigning for the government and  the extension of service to the CPM leader’s husband is intended to misuse C-DIT for the LDF’s  election propaganda. 

Published: 12th March 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out against the government move to grant extension to  C-DIT Registrar G Jayaraj, who is the husband of CPM leader and former Rajya Sabha MP T N Seema. Chennithala alleged the decision was taken to support the LDF during the  LS elections. 

C-DIT designs campaigning for the government and  the extension of service to the CPM leader’s husband is intended to misuse C-DIT for the LDF’s election propaganda. The Opposition leader said it is strange the extension is being granted to Jayaraj following his request for the same. Ramesh Chennithala said the extension granted to Jayaraj is the last in the series of appointments made by the LDF Government since assuming office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LDF Ramesh ChennithalaC-DITG Jayaraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp