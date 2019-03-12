C-DIT Registrar’s extension: Ramesh alleges political patronage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out against the government move to grant extension to C-DIT Registrar G Jayaraj, who is the husband of CPM leader and former Rajya Sabha MP T N Seema. Chennithala alleged the decision was taken to support the LDF during the LS elections.

C-DIT designs campaigning for the government and the extension of service to the CPM leader’s husband is intended to misuse C-DIT for the LDF’s election propaganda. The Opposition leader said it is strange the extension is being granted to Jayaraj following his request for the same. Ramesh Chennithala said the extension granted to Jayaraj is the last in the series of appointments made by the LDF Government since assuming office.