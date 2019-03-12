Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

D El Ed students demand more time

The first year students of Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) demanded more time for the current semester.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first year students of Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) demanded more time for the current semester. They are the first batch of students after D Ed was changed to D El Ed.“We are doing double the work now than those before us in the previous model. Apart from the daily work load, some of our portions are not even finished and we are supposed to write exam soon,” said Vishnu, a student representative. The students have formed an unofficial group bringing in members from the southern part of the state to raise their issues with the authorities. 

The ‘End of Semester Assessment’, a model exam for the students before the semester exam, was held on March 8 in Kasargode, while the exam is yet to be held here,”said Vishnu. The shortage of staff is also pointed out as another problem being faced.

They have given a request to the Pareeksha Bhavan to reconsider the time period set for their semesters and is awaiting solution. However, Jessy Joseph, ADPI said “We have hired temporary staff, so the case of staff shortage is non existent. In the case of the ESA, it could be Kannada paper. I will look into it.” 

