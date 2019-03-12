When girls begin to bat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Empowerment through cricket is how it was envisioned. And the capital city has received its first of a kind exclusive cricket club for girls. Christened 'Travancore Girls', the club is structured with the aim of encouraging, empowering and equipping girls to become ‘bolder girls and stronger women’.Minister for Woman and Child Development K K Shailaja unveiled the logo of the club, thereby launching arguably Kerala’s first cricket club for girls. The club formed with the intention of empowering women goes with a tagline ‘Redefining Boundaries’ and uses cricket as a vehicle.

“It is a commendable effort to empower girls using a popular sport like cricket,” said Shailaja, while unveiling the logo of the club. “With the government’s efforts to support women and girls, I’ll be happy to see the girls play well and become bolder and stronger in decision-making and facing the challenges life throws at them,” she said.

Vinod Kumar, secretary, Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association, received the logo from the minister, “This is the first exclusive cricket club for girls in Kerala, and it is a testimony to Kerala Cricket Association’s efforts to promote women's cricket, ” said Vinod Kumar.

“There are two main goals for Travancore Girls. One, to create quality players who are good enough to play for the country, and second, to encourage, empower and equip girls to become strong women who can take on any adverse situation in life with determination and character,” said Sabin Iqbal, secretary, Travancore Girls. “We will be having sessions to improve the members’ speaking skills, and develop their character, and value system,” he added.