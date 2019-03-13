Football trainers’ camp begins at Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An expert training camp for football coaches is underway at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), as part of the Kick Off project. Kick Off, launched by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs(DSYA), aims at spotting talents from the grassroots at a tender age and imparting them rigorous coaching in football, one of the most popular sports disciplines with high potential in the state.

Organising camps for providing expert training for coaches is a key segment of the project. As many as 24 coaches are participating in the ongoing camp at LNCPE, which will conclude on Saturday.

