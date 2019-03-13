Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Young Scholars’ Congress on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Young Scholars’ Congress at the AKG Hall at 9 am on Saturday. The two-day event with the slogan ‘Celebration of Knowledge: Call for Change’ will see a huge participation of around 1,500 delegates from all over the country. Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel will preside over the programme which would be organised by various university unions in association with AKG Research Study Centre. Agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be the chief guest, while economic scientist C P Chandrasekharan will deliver the keynote address. A Vijayaraghavan, the AKG Research Study Centre director will also speak on the occasion.

The other dignitaries are Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Health Minister K K Shailaja, Kerala State Higher Education Council secretary Rajan Gurukkal, Kerala University VC VP Mahadevan Pillai will also attend the function. In the event, around 400 papers will be presented at various sessions.

The paper presentations will be on the subjects Political Economy, Gender Justice, Mass Sports Culture, Science, Technology and Capitalism, Media and Democracy, Art, Culture and Literature: Fascistic Onslaught and Resistances, Information Technology: Trends, Changes and Prospects and Nava Keralam: Way Ahead.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will inaugurate the valedictory function at 2 pm on Sunday. Educationist K N Panikker will be the chief guest. Ministers T M Thomas Isaac, C Raveendranath will also be the chief guests. The registration for delegates to the Young Scholars’ Congress has closed and the registration fee was `500.

Researchers from the universities and research institutes, young faculty members who are interested in research, young artists, young sportspersons, young IT professionals, innovators in business and commerce, chartered accountants and service oriented health professionals and scientists are expected to be the delegates of the conference. K T Jaleel is the chairman of the Young Scholars Congress and. Rajan Gurukkal is chairing the academic committee. For details, contact: 7356430340 or through the website www.young scholarscongress.org.