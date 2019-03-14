Feast to bust exam stress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is exam time. And how about a grand feast to take away the exam pangs? An eclectic arrangement of pan-Asian, Indian, Western and local cuisine is offered at the ‘Exam Stress Buster’, a buffet curated especially to beat the exam stress. The exam season has seen the Uday Suites at Shangumugham come up with an array of dishes tailor-made to help the kids beat the exam stress. With each dish generously laced with stress relieving ingredients, the children and adults get to relish on a unique set of dishes.

Nuts, greens, grains and chocolates, which are considered to be the healing foods, have been incorporated into the dishes in such a manner that the taste is not impacted and that it tickles your palate with a hitherto unknown mix of flavours. So starting the welcome drink, to the starters, soup, the main course and the dessert, everything has been lavishly sprinkled with enough stress fighting ingredients.

“This is a highly stressful time for kids. The dishes were crafted after consulting our in-house Ayurveda doctor who suggested the kind of ingredients that need to be added into the food. Nuts are the best for relieving stress. And we have incorporated it into the foods,” says Faisal Basheer, executive chef, Uday Suites.

So you have the authentic tapioca and fish curry dish where the former gets infused with drumstick leaves while the latter has tamarind leaves added into it. This is served along with a vibrant array of dishes that are handcrafted and infused with spinach, drumstick leaves, tamarind leaves, beetroot, palak, broccoli, asparagus, along with a diverse range of nuts.

“The exam time is one where children are under severe stress to perform. Families generally refrain from going out. We intend to break that concept and offer a platform for kids to enjoy and relieve their stress. The ingredients have been chosen in such a manner that it aids in busting stress,” says Dhanesh U P, general manager, Uday Suites. The buffet will be on in the whole month of March from Friday to Sunday and costs Rs 599.