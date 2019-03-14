Navajeevanam: Relief to the underprivileged

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dialysis centres established by the Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust across the state have brought relief to underprivileged renal patients. Under the Navajeevanam project, the trust has provided 3.5 lakh free dialysis to poor patients in the state.

"Sai Trust met the expenses for procuring a dialysis machine and monthly salary of Rs 10,000 for the technician. While, the government ensured space, electricity, water and doctor for the unit. The services of this unit will be available for 24 hours," said K N Anandakumar, founder and executive director of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust.

The trust had dialysis centres in 13 districts. New dialysis centres will be launched soon at four government hospitals. Recently the government and Sai Trust-Kerala launched a joint venture to implement the Navajeevanam project at the Government Taluk Hospital, Valiyakunnu.

Based on the directives of Health Minister K K Shailaja, the trust will implement the Rs 35 lakh project at the Attapady Hospital which is expected to commence by next month. Other two centres will come up at Alappuzha Medical College and in Aruvikutty Primary Health Centre.

Anandakumar was honoured for successfully completing Rs 3.5 lakh dialysis free of cost. The World Health Organisation(WHO) has invited him to Delhi to expand the project to other countries.



Navajeevanam project

The first ever Navajeevanam free dialysis centre was introduced at the Ernakulam General Hospital. This centre has been providing free services to kidney patients for the past 13 years. Thiruvananthapuram, was the next addition to the free dialysis movement.

The capital city got its first free dialysis unit at the India Hospital, Thampanoor. Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur followed suit. When Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat introduced a mobile dialysis unit worth C65 lakh, the Trust had ensured effective functioning of the mobile unit by spending C55,000 per month to provide salaries for the staff.