Pongala to be offered at Venpalavattom temple today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pongala will be offered at Venpalavattom Sree Bhagavathy Kshethram on Thursday as part of the temple festival at 1.30 pm. As part of the festival, events including a dance programme - Kala Sandhya - will be performed by the Tirumala Thillana School of Dance and Music at 6 pm. Deepakazcha (Lamp decorations) at 6.30 pm, Pushpabhishekam at 7 pm and Kuthiyottam will be performed at 7.45 pm.

Other rituals including Thalappoli, chenda melam, Pushpabhishekam, shinkarimelam and theyyam will also be performed. The Kuthiyottam procession which will begin from Sree Mahadeva temple will reach the Venpalavattom temple at 10 pm. The function will conclude at 12.30 pm.