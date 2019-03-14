Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pongala to be offered at Venpalavattom temple today

 Pongala will be offered at Venpalavattom Sree Bhagavathy Kshethram on Thursday as part of the temple festival at 1.30 pm.

Published: 14th March 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Venpalavattom Sree Bhagavathy Kshethram
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pongala will be offered at Venpalavattom Sree Bhagavathy Kshethram on Thursday as part of the temple festival at 1.30 pm. As part of the festival, events including a dance programme - Kala Sandhya - will be performed by the Tirumala Thillana School of Dance and Music at 6 pm. Deepakazcha (Lamp decorations) at 6.30 pm, Pushpabhishekam at 7 pm and Kuthiyottam will be performed at 7.45 pm.

Other rituals including Thalappoli, chenda melam, Pushpabhishekam, shinkarimelam and theyyam will also be performed. The Kuthiyottam procession which will begin from Sree Mahadeva temple will reach the Venpalavattom temple at 10 pm. The function will conclude at 12.30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pongala Venpalavattom Sree Bhagavathy Kshethram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp