100 water pots to be placed at Thiruvananthapuram's EMS Park

Students of the Malayalam Pallikkoodam will place 100 water pots in the EMS Park near the Kerala Legislative Assembly to help birds survive the summer.

By Express News Service

Mayor V K Prasanth and poet Madhusoodanan Nair, who is also the chairman of the Malayalam Pallikoodam, will attend the function to be held on March 17 at 12.30 pm.

The pots to be installed are the ones used for the recently-held pongala. Each day, children will fill the pots in turns. The ‘Kilineerkudam’ project to feed birds is part of the Malayalam Pallikkoodam’s curriculum. It is being held for the past five years. Students are also encouraged to place pots at their residences.

