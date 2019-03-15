Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School students eliminating hunger, step by step

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come to Vellayambalam in the morning and you will see students depositing food packets in a refrigerator named 'Akshayapathram' at Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School (ICSE).

This scheme benefits more than 15 Vellayambalam residents. "Initially I was not keen on giving food but after seeing the hungry wait for food packets here, I made it a point to offer food and also urged my friends to join the initiative," says Hanna Jasmine, a Class VII student.

The initiative was launched in the school in December by Fr Davis Chiramel, founder of Kidney Federation of India. "Children of this generation are often blamed for their lack of empathy, but their response was overwhelming," says Fr Kurian Chalangady, principal. "Realising their keenness to offer food, we went ahead and launched 'Akshayapathram' during our Annual Day in January," he says.

Not just students, but school staff and parents too contribute to the scheme.

Citing the response from students, Joseph M V, in-charge of the 'Akshayapathram' initiative says, "Initially we had to ask students to keep food in the refrigerator. But now students themselves take initiatives to keep food. On birthdays, they keep more packets." Afra Mariam, a Class VII student, got to know what hunger actually looked like through the scheme.

"I've made sure to never waste food," she says, after having seen people line up for food. "An old lady often takes breakfast between 8.30 and 9.00 am from the refrigerator," says Balachandran K, a watchman. Considering the overwhelming response from the students, the school management has planned to add more food packets and juices to replenish people during the summer season.