Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School students eliminating hunger, step by step

The initiative was launched in the school in December by Fr Davis Chiramel, founder of Kidney Federation of India.

Published: 15th March 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Students keeping food at Akshayapathram in front of the School.

Students keeping food at Akshayapathram in front of the School. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come to Vellayambalam in the morning and you will see students depositing food packets in a refrigerator named 'Akshayapathram' at Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School (ICSE).

This scheme benefits more than 15 Vellayambalam residents. "Initially I was not keen on giving food but after seeing the hungry wait for food packets here, I made it a point to offer food and also urged my friends to join the initiative," says Hanna Jasmine, a Class VII student.

The initiative was launched in the school in December by Fr Davis Chiramel, founder of Kidney Federation of India. "Children of this generation are often blamed for their lack of empathy, but their response was overwhelming," says Fr Kurian Chalangady, principal. "Realising their keenness to offer food, we went ahead and launched 'Akshayapathram' during our Annual Day in January," he says. 
Not just students, but school staff and parents too contribute to the scheme.

Citing the response from students, Joseph M V, in-charge of the 'Akshayapathram' initiative says, "Initially we had to ask students to keep food in the refrigerator. But now students themselves take initiatives to keep food. On birthdays, they keep more packets." Afra Mariam, a Class VII student, got to know what hunger actually looked like through the scheme. 

"I've made sure to never waste food," she says, after having seen people line up for food. "An old lady often takes breakfast between 8.30 and 9.00 am from the refrigerator," says Balachandran K, a watchman. Considering the overwhelming response from the students, the school management has planned to add more food packets and juices to replenish people during the summer season. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp