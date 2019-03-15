Colours and sand helps me express emotions more articulately: Artist Avaneesh

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mandala art is all about representing the way you perceive your universe, says Avaneesh, who has been in the art of creating mandalas for years. The artist who will be conducting a mandala workshop on March 17, is on a mission to help people discover their inner-self and examine their potential. A self-taught artist, Avaneesh uses a variety of painting materials, including fountain pens and calligraphy tools, besides colours and sand to create his mandalas.

“Using the fountain pen on paper is the traditional way of designing mandalas. However, I always prefer using colours and sand as it helps me express my emotions more articulately,” said Avaneesh who prefers to work his designs on paper. Besides this, he has done large mandalas on tables, walls and home decors.

The artist has started Le Mantastic, a platform where he utilises his skills to train people, both in the arts while also focusing on developing their personality and communication skills. He says he had started off as a calligraphy and doodle artist before taking up mandala art. “I have always been fascinated with letters. It was a hobby I had begun from my childhood. Even now, I conduct calligraphy workshops for college students,” said Avaneesh.

Besides concentrating on his art, he is also passionate about holding fun-filled activities for students which include painting, acting, spell bee competitions and creative sessions. Through Le Mantastic, he also conducts community events including personality workshops and discussions.

Avaneesh is also in the process of writing a book on philosophy. He also plans to publish a book on philosophy. The mandala workshop will be held from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm on Sunday. A registration fee will be charged and the proceedings will utilised to fund a child’s education.