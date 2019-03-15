Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

First International Waitress Race held in Kovalam

The first-ever ‘International Waitress Race’ involving women employees from major hotels, restaurants and resorts was held at UDS Hotels, Kovalam.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever ‘International Waitress Race’ involving women employees from major hotels, restaurants and resorts was held at UDS Hotels, Kovalam. The event was organised as part of the ‘International Women’s Week’ 2019 celebration. The waitress race was flagged off by L V Kumar, the IHMCT principal at Vellar Junction in the presence of hotel representatives from Sri Lanka, Maldives, ATTOI, APT. 

The event was aimed at empowering women employees working in the hospitality sector and to inculcate an awareness about the rights and privileges of women. The race was organised by UDS Group of Hotels with other hospitality organsiations, hotels, airlines with a view to bring out and exhibit the strength and abilities of women employees in hospitality sector. 

Nissa Beevi, the counsellor of Harbour attended the closing ceremony which was held at UDS Hotel, Kovalam. Maria Jacob, MD of Nikki’s Nest, Parvathy Nair from Red FM and Maryse Noiseux, kathakali artist were the judges. The winners were honoured with merit certificates, cash prizes and trophies by hospitality industry leaders. The event attracted huge crowd including tourists.

