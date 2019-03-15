Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Learn to quench the fire

As per norms, two fire protection systems must be ensured in buildings -  a fire detection/ alarm system and a fire suppression system. 

By Steena Das 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How safe are the high rises in the city? With the state reeling under a heat wave, an increasing number of fire accidents are reported across the state. More than 500 buildings in the district are not fire resistant, reveals a survey by the District Fire Office. The survey was intended to find buildings in the district with fewer safety measures, thereby being prone to fire accidents.  “In an ongoing safety check that was held from February 19,  more than 500 buildings were found unsafe.

The report has been submitted to the district collector and the City Corporation. Though the buildings have fire protection equipment, 80 per cent of them are either unmaintained or dysfunctional," said district fire officer K Abdul Rasheed.According to him, the increase in temperature accelerates the rate of fire accidents. "When something catches fire, it needs a certain temperature for the fire to spread.

The heat from the fire becomes a source for the same. But as the temperature is already high, it does not require an external source to spread the fire," said Rasheed. As per norms, two fire protection systems must be ensured in buildings -  a fire detection/ alarm system and a fire suppression system. 

Most buildings, especially shopping complexes have not maintained proper fire safety methods. In case of fire suppression systems, the extinguishers have crossed the expiry date. Fire extinguisher pipes do not have water along with flawed valves and motors.

The recent fire accident at a scrap shop in Chalai was due to the negligence of the shop owner, said Rasheed. "Fire protection methods were not followed in the shop. Scraps were dumped near the circuit and housekeeping was not maintained," he said.

Most incidents are due to carelessness, he said. "The Neyyattinkara rubber plantation fire accident, which resulted in the death of an old woman was due to heedlessness. She burned dried leaves near the plantation - the fire spread to the rubber plantation resulting in her death," he said."Community rescue volunteers functioning under the department are taking initiatives to provide awareness on fire prevention," said Rasheed.

Safety measures 

  • Dry vegetation near establishments must be removed 

  • One should not cook food inside a forest

  • Dry leaves near the house must not be burned 

  • Keep plenty of water handy in case of a sudden outbreak of fire accidents.

  • Extra care must be taken while handling LPG cylinders.

  • Vehicle battery terminals must be tightened

  • Fire points and exits must be cleared for easy mobility in case of fire accidents

  • The terrace of the building must be kept clean

