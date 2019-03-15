Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: 'Suchitwa Theeram' to clear coastal area

The City Corporation's much-hyped mega cleaning drive of Killi river unfortunately resulted in polluting the coastal area in the district.

Published: 15th March 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

The cleaning drive will be conducted from Vizhinjam to Kazhakoottam and the waste will be segregated separately. 

The cleaning drive will be conducted from Vizhinjam to Kazhakoottam and the waste will be segregated separately. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation's much-hyped mega cleaning drive of Killi river unfortunately resulted in polluting the coastal area in the district. Locals informed that after the cleaning drive, waste including plastic bottles, were seen floating along the Kovalam coast. To avoid such a scenario, the local body is all set to conduct 'Suchitwa Theeram', a coastal cleaning drive on Saturday.

The local body was successful in regaining the flow of the river after its mega cleaning drive. "The wastes cleared from the river was collected at Kalladimugam with a net. Despite this, it was found that the waste reached the sea. The local body aims to process these wastes and clean the beaches," said a Corporation official. The cleaning drive will be conducted from Vizhinjam to Kazhakoottam and the waste will be segregated separately. 

The garbage accumulated in the Killi river reached the sea through the estuary. As the pollution levels of the sea increased, organisations including Friends of Marine Life set out to clean the waste from the sea close to the Kovalam beach. The local body had carried out the cleaning of the river in association with residents associations and volunteers under the Clean Killiyar Mission.More than 1,000 people will be involved in the cleaning drive which will include corporation sanitation workers, the health wing of corporation, green army volunteers, the NSS volunteers and coastal area residents .

Water contamination detected  

The Health Department of the Corporation had collected water samples from the eateries outside Technopark. Coliform bacteria was detected in the water supplied in plastic cans by private agencies.The inspection was conducted following the food poisoning in the Technopark campus few weeks back. 

“Clear instructions have been given to the health inspectors to inspect the water supplied in plastic cans to check for any contamination. It has also been brought to the notice of the health wing that food colour is being added to the fruit juices sold outside Technopark,” said a corporation official. Although the corporation officials try keeping regular checks, small eateries and restaurants often depend on these water cans for cooking purposes. It is difficult to check the water quality as distributors are mainly private agencies.

Cleaning drive

The cleaning drive  will be conducted from Vizhinjam to Kazhakoottam and the waste will be segregated separately

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suchitwa Theeram Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp