E-platform to boost Vanasree products of Kerala Forest Department

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In compliance with the changing marketing and buying trends, the Forest Department will soon make the products under its ‘Vanasree’ brand available online. The said facility will come into force once the department finalises a pact with the Postal Department.

By reaching the said agreement around 20 products under the ‘Vanasree’ brand could be ordered via online and will be dispatched by India Post. According to the Forest Department, the said move will help the tribal community widen its customer base and expand profit margins.

“The decision to make the products available online is for expanding the product base and to provide tribals with the opportunity to earn more income,” said an officer of Eco-Development and Tribal Welfare wing of the Forest Department.

The officer further said, “At present, Vanasree products are sold through 35 eco-shops and two mobile-shops at Thiruvananthapuram and Malayatoor. By shifting to e-commerce we are eyeing a pan-India market.”

At the same time, it is learnt the department will soon roll out an advance booking facility online at its 60 eco-tourism sites.

“The plan was to launch the e-commerce platform along with the advance online booking facility. But the talks with the Postal Department are yet to be finalised. Though the initial plan is to reach the pan-India market in the future course, we are eyeing the international market presence,” said the officer.

The other major initiative on the anvil for boosting the ‘Vanasree’ initiative is the association with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED). According to the Forest Department, even though a formal agreement has been reached with TRIFED it is yet to materialise.

“The agreement was such the products being sold under Vanasree brand will be made available through TRIFED’s outlets across the country and in exchange TRIFED’s products will be sold through Vanasree’s eco shops and mobile shops. We will soon kick start the said initiative,” said an officer of the Forest Department.

Meanwhile, for expanding the product output at Vanasree’s production centres and to increase the storage facilities at eco shops, the department has formally submitted a proposal of `9.50 crore to TRIFED. It is for the welfare of the tribal community that the ‘Vanasree’ initiative was launched by the Forest Department. In the state, the forest produce is being collected through tribal cooperative groups and they could collect around 145 items.