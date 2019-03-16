How safe is Kovalam?

Steena Das By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A year since the disappearance and murder of 33-year-old Latvian national at Kovalam, heavy security measures implemented at the beach during the time have visibly decreased. Nevertheless, visitors, especially foreign tourists, vouch for Kovalam's safety.

"I'm visiting Kovalam beach for the fifth time since 2013. It’s been 1.5 months since my vacation here this time. Not a single person has misbehaved with me during these years,” says Viktoriya Kirchhof from Germany. Citing a recent incident, she said, “Last week we were standing near the parking area of the beach around 8 pm. Many people, including police personnel and autorickshaw drivers, came to us asking if we were alright. In fact, we feel secure.”

Milan Akselrod from Russia is aware of the Latvian tourist's tragic end. Reacting to the incident she said, “People here are benevolent, thus I feel safe. One odd incident does not make the place unsafe. I believe in God and destiny.”

Post the incident last March more CCTVs were installed at the beach premises to ensure safety and security. “Soon after the incident, more than 50 CCTVs have been installed, right from the Kovalam Junction to the beachside, including the footpaths in front of restaurants. Police officials have increased the frequency of patrolling even during the odd hours to ensure safety,” said Syed Ali, an auto driver at Palace Junction, Kovalam.

Local fisherman Sathish Ambrose feels neither fishermen nor labourers would commit such heinous crimes. "Such crimes and related enquiries will affect our livelihood. Thus we support tourists and help the police by reporting abuses or harassment," he said. Kevin Joy, another local fisherman, added that soon after the incident, even minor scenes of misbehaviour were reported to the police. "The labourers, lifeguards, fishermen and speed boat drivers ensure the safety of tourists. We make sure no similar incident happens again," said Kevin. Sarath Kumar, a security guard feels the installation of CCTVs will reduce further crimes to a greater extent.

Nevertheless, heavy security protocol which was in place soon after the crimes has lowered. "Like other incidents, this too has lost the attention of police and media," opined one of the lifeguards at the Lighthouse Beach, Kovalam. Albeit, police officers are rather vigilant.

“On Thursday, random boys were caught by the police. They hadn't paid heed when the police tried stopping them, instead sped away. Immediate action was taken in this regard. The police can't be blamed for every unfortunate incident,” opined Gopakumar, a security guard at Kovalam.