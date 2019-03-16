‘Proud’: A stride towards scientific drug disposal policy

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heaps of medical wastes such as unused and expired drugs generated in houses is generally disposed of unscientifically - they are either thrown in water bodies or along roadsides. The reason? The lack of proper waste disposal methods of bio-medical waste. Owing to the regular complaints, the State Drugs Control Department has planned to collect unused or expired drugs by installing collection boxes in select chemist shops in the city.

This first of its kind initiative, 'PROUD', a programme on the removal of unused drugs is carried out by the State Drugs Control Department in association with All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA). "More than 10,000 crore of medicines are consumed in our country every year. But there is no system for proper disposal of medicines.

When unused or expired medicines pile up in houses, people have a tendency to dispose it in public places and which seeps into water bodies. Through this initiative, we want to promote the scientific disposal of unused or expired drugs,” said Ravi S Menon, State Drugs controller.

The first phase will see 150 collection boxes in select chemist shops which will be installed in the city by the end of this month. Initially, the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association will bear the expenses of setting up the collection boxes and its maintenance. “This programme was planned after taking into account the report of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which showed most bio-medical waste seeping into the water bodies thereby posing a threat to the environment.

A lot of the drugs also come from manufacturers. We have approached these companies as they have a provision to take back the expired drugs,” he said. The State Drugs controller also added that it is important to dispose the bio-medical waste safely for which they have collaborated with the Ramky Group in Mangaluru where the waste will be treated.

In these collection boxes, people can drop capsules, ointments, dry syrups and tablets.

“No new antibiotics have been developed in the last 15 years. Antimicrobial resistance has become a major issue as it can help in treatment but if there is no scientific disposal of antibiotics, it could lead to the end of available treatment,” said Ravi.

The State Drugs Control Department is also planning to install the collection boxes in government offices, residents and other organisations. The collection boxes will be emptied by agencies such as kudumbasree to prevent recycling of medicines.