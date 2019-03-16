Red-toothed tigger fish takes over Kerala coast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Have you ever heard of the red-toothed tigger fish? This fish variety has literally taken over the Kerala coastline adding to fishermen's fortune but raising concern over the marine food chain. According to Friends of Marine Life (FML), a city-based NGO involved in the protection of marine life and conducts various programmes for the welfare of the fishermen community, have found that targeted fishing is affecting the coral reefs where the tigger fish lives.

Red-toothed tigger fish, which is deep blue in colour in the sea, turns black when it dies. Although more than 10,000 tonnes of the fish was caught in February 2018, it is not much in demand. There will be an increase in this fish variety till May. This reef-associated fish feeds on Copeped, microscopic crustaceans - which add to the marine food chain - and small prawns.

Even if it is not matured, the fish is caught and are taken to Kochi and Beypore. The catch ranging from 600 to 800 boxes is transported to fishmeal factories in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu every day. “Fishermen have never seen such increase in this fish variety before. Targeted fishing was not popular earlier. Now it has changed ultimately affecting the marine life,” said Robert Panipilla, FML coordinator.

FML is researching on this sudden increase in tigger fish and is also calling upon other scientific communities to research and find out the things affecting marine life.

Fishermen target this fish, which lives on the bottom of the sea. Continued fishing has affected the coral reefs. “If the trawlers continue targeted fishing, these reefs will soon disappear consequently falling into 'ghost nets'. To avoid this, controlled fishing should be practised and authorities should discourage trawling activity,” said an officer.

No such reefs are found in the Kerala coastline, except in Thiruvananthapuram, which is why it is important to conserve the reefs. Besides a habitat for the tigger fish, it also adds to the marine ecosystem.

FML volunteers are concerned that continued and targeted fishing leads to the decrease in the coral reefs and thereby having an impact on the environment.