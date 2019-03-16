Special drive to crack down on drug peddlers, goons in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Back-to-back murders spurred by drug use have forced the City Police to come up with a new drive to crack down on drug mafia and goons operating in its limits. Named ‘Bolt’, the drive was launched by City Police Commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin on the instruction of South Zone ADGP Manoj Abraham.

Gurudin said a list of habitual offenders has been made and that comprises about 210 people with criminal antecedents.

The details of the old cases against these people will be examined and they will be kept under surveillance. Those who are found indulging in criminal activities will be taken into preventive custody. To curb the influx of drugs, surveillance will be mounted in the district borders. Inter-state buses and trains will be subjected to examination.

The NDPS cases registered in the stations across the city will be monitored by the Commissioner. As per the Special Branch, around 150 drug peddlers are active in the city. They will be specially watched and if necessary, will be taken into preventive custody.

An emergency number 9497975000 has been set up for the public to tip off the police about drug peddling in the city.