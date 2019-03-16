Two-day conclave on enterprise growth in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute, Thrissur, a field office of the Office Development Commissioner, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, is organising a two-day conclave 'UdyamSamaagam' on the March 19 and 20 at Al Saj Convention Centre, Kazhakootam, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The conclave is aimed to promote the growth of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through Technology Innovation with focus areas on Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, IOT, Electronics and seminars of technology-based MSEs, B 2 B Meet and interactions would also be organised as part of the conclave.