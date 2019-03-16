UN team holds discussion with Kerala Youth Welfare Board

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of the United Nations Disaster Management Team visited the capital on Friday as part of preliminary discussions with the state government to implement the projects which could prevent the possible natural disasters in the state.

As part of it, Dr Karan Sudmeyer, Senior Advisor, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, had a discussion with State Youth Welfare Board chairperson Chintha Jerome.

According to Jerome, the discussion stressed the need for giving training to the green volunteers of Kerala Youth Welfare Board by the United Nations.

Earlier, she had participated in a seminar organised by the University of UN. In that meeting, the United Nations team had promised to visit the state.

The responsibility of green volunteers is to ensure environmental conservation, scientific waste treatment and other people-friendly schemes being initiated by the state government.