Wide arrangements for Karikkakom Chamundi Devi temple Pongala

The annual fest at Karikkakom Chamundi Devi temple began on Wednesday with ‘Guru’ pooja.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual fest at Karikkakom Chamundi Devi temple began on Wednesday with ‘Guru’ pooja. Special ‘poojas’, ‘annadana sadya’, ‘purathezhunnellathu’, Pongala and ‘guruthi’ are the highlights of the week-long festival. 

On Sunday, ‘purathezhunnellathu’ will be held to the accompaniment of ‘neyyandi melam’, ‘panchavadyam’, ‘chenda melam’,  and ‘thalapoli’. 

During the last three days, the temple witnessed a heavy rush of devotees from various parts of the state. Maintenance works, including tarring of corporation and PWD roads leading to the temple, were completed ahead of the festival. 

Pongala arrangement
The pongala festival will be held on Tuesday. Water supply has been ensured round-the-clock. On Pongala day, police security will be tightened, and more women police personnel deployed.

Police control rooms will be opened on the temple premises and highways. Police aid posts will be set up on Bypass road, Marketing Complex, and Pump House Junction. Parking facilities will be available at the Marketing Complex near the highway. 

Apart from regular services, more buses will be deployed. Railways will provide halt to all trains at Kochuveli station on pongala day. 

