Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Workshop of KPCC publicity, campaign panels today

VS Sivakumar MLA who is the publicity committee chairman said the workshop is intended to work out the plan of action for ensuring victories of the UDF candidates in the coming elections.

Published: 16th March 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A joint one-day workshop of the publicity committee and the campaign committee of the KPCC will be conducted on March 16 at the Rajiv Gandhi auditorium in KPCC from 9 am to 5 pm. 

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the workshop in which AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, former KPCC presidents M M Hassan, K Muraleedharan and VM Sudheeran, Shashi Tharoor MP and other office bearers will participate. 

State-level publicity committee members, state-level campaign committee members, parliament constituency wise publicity committee chairman and convenor, DCC office-bearers who are district-level coordination committee members and parliament level co-ordination committee members of digital media will attend the one day workshop.

VS Sivakumar MLA who is the publicity committee chairman said the workshop is intended to work out the plan of action for ensuring victories of the UDF candidates in the coming elections. K Muraleedharan MLA will conduct a class on the failures of the State government while Shashi Tharoor MP will lecture on the failures of the Union government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC Rajiv Gandhi auditorium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp