Workshop of KPCC publicity, campaign panels today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A joint one-day workshop of the publicity committee and the campaign committee of the KPCC will be conducted on March 16 at the Rajiv Gandhi auditorium in KPCC from 9 am to 5 pm.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the workshop in which AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, former KPCC presidents M M Hassan, K Muraleedharan and VM Sudheeran, Shashi Tharoor MP and other office bearers will participate.

State-level publicity committee members, state-level campaign committee members, parliament constituency wise publicity committee chairman and convenor, DCC office-bearers who are district-level coordination committee members and parliament level co-ordination committee members of digital media will attend the one day workshop.

VS Sivakumar MLA who is the publicity committee chairman said the workshop is intended to work out the plan of action for ensuring victories of the UDF candidates in the coming elections. K Muraleedharan MLA will conduct a class on the failures of the State government while Shashi Tharoor MP will lecture on the failures of the Union government.