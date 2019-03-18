Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Campaigning on a musical note

With General elections around the corner, election campaigning is witnessing a change in trend.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With General elections around the corner, election campaigning is witnessing a change in trend. Singers, lyricists and composers are all set to woo voters with catchy slogans and jingles. According to the local jingle writers of the capital city, candidates are pepping up the election heat by switching to original song tracks instead of sarcastic parodies. "Unlike past years, candidates approach with a list of organised victories they have achieved throughout the years and have requested to generate content from the same. In 2018, more of film songs, parodies, improvised versions were on demand. I wrote four jingles and have received many orders within a short time as there is very less time left for campaigning," said O K Ravishankar, jingle writer and music director.

For jingle writers like Jiji Kalamandir, Aruvikkara, election season this year has creatively awakened him. "I have been writing election songs for CPM since the past 20 years. This year the focus is on bringing light to current issues. I also script street plays and compose music for candidates. Jingles are aimed at showcasing the political identity of each party and highlighting their achievements in the title song. For example, the LDF government has a  special song which talks about the fulfilment of several projects in different sectors," said.  Being a professor by profession, he takes a break from school during elections and helps his supporting party win.

"It is my love towards writing jingles and the commitment towards my party; None of my songs are for commercial purpose. This year the hurdle is to finish jingles in a limited time period. All of us are working day and night to create unique pieces," added Jiji. Jingle writers in the city have opined political parties might release troll content - another undying trend. Memes, humorous images and hashtags might also feature on social media platforms prior to the election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp