Campaigning on a musical note

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With General elections around the corner, election campaigning is witnessing a change in trend. Singers, lyricists and composers are all set to woo voters with catchy slogans and jingles. According to the local jingle writers of the capital city, candidates are pepping up the election heat by switching to original song tracks instead of sarcastic parodies. "Unlike past years, candidates approach with a list of organised victories they have achieved throughout the years and have requested to generate content from the same. In 2018, more of film songs, parodies, improvised versions were on demand. I wrote four jingles and have received many orders within a short time as there is very less time left for campaigning," said O K Ravishankar, jingle writer and music director.

For jingle writers like Jiji Kalamandir, Aruvikkara, election season this year has creatively awakened him. "I have been writing election songs for CPM since the past 20 years. This year the focus is on bringing light to current issues. I also script street plays and compose music for candidates. Jingles are aimed at showcasing the political identity of each party and highlighting their achievements in the title song. For example, the LDF government has a special song which talks about the fulfilment of several projects in different sectors," said. Being a professor by profession, he takes a break from school during elections and helps his supporting party win.

"It is my love towards writing jingles and the commitment towards my party; None of my songs are for commercial purpose. This year the hurdle is to finish jingles in a limited time period. All of us are working day and night to create unique pieces," added Jiji. Jingle writers in the city have opined political parties might release troll content - another undying trend. Memes, humorous images and hashtags might also feature on social media platforms prior to the election.